Oklahoma man charged for being $76K behind in child support

CADILLAC — An Ardmore, Oklahoma man was recently charged in Wexford County 84th District Court for failing to pay child support.
According to court records, Henry Brown Collins Jr. is $76,653 in arrears as of March 8, 2018.
Collins Jr. faces up to four years in prison on the charge.
A $17,000 cash bond was issued for Collins Jr. and a probable cause conference has been scheduled for Aug. 13.
Collins Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.