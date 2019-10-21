CADILLAC — On Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac is hosting an Oktoberfest buffet and Fall Fest, an annual event for the last 45 years. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Friends Ministry in Lake City and ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran.
The volunteer cooks pour their hearts into cooking authentic German food from old family recipes.
In addition to the buffet, there will be activities for kids like hayrides, crafts, face painting and a bonfire. There will be a silent auction and live music, including the Inland String Band performing a variety of styles of music with humor on the fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele and more.
The buffet is $10 or $30 for a family. Kids from 3-12 are only $5. They also offer take-out service. Place your orders by calling (231) 775-3261 and leave a message. No calls after 4 p.m. Friday.
The Menu
The meal will include homemade hot German potato salad, assorted cold salads, brats donated by Ebels, sauerkraut with pork sausage, real mashed potatoes and homemade apple sauce. To top it off there is German sweet chocolate cake with coconut-pecan filling and frosting plus and an assortment of pies donated by Chef Pierre in Traverse City.
The volunteer team will cook all day Friday. And some start even sooner to get the flavors they want.
“The sauerkraut has to set in crocks for two to three weeks, “ said Eva Brizendine. “It’s real sauerkraut with Kosher salt.‘
Brizendine’s kraut-making method includes slicing, pounding and kneading the cabbage. Once it has fermented to perfection, she will add the pork.
“We are putting bits of pork in the sauerkraut that Ebels cut up for us,‘ said Brizendine. “Then we let it cook down. The meat is good and that flavor will be the final touch.‘
“I will make the German potato salad the day before,‘ said Nancy Shimek. “This lets the flavors blend.‘
Sandy Shene is in charge of baking the German chocolate cakes with coconut-pecan filling and frosting.
“We all love the camaraderie with families at this event,‘ said volunteer Linda Wetherell. “We like the fact that we offer a good meal for a good price.‘
German Sweet Chocolate Cake
1 package or 4 oz. Baker's German Sweet Chocolate
1/2 cup water
2 cups flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1 cup or 2 sticks margarine or butter, softened
2 cups sugar
4 egg yolks
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup buttermilk
4 egg whites
Heat oven to 350. Line bottoms of 3 (9-inch) pans with wzx paper.
Microwave chocolate and water in large bowl on high 1 1/2 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring halfway through heating time. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. (If you prefer top of stove preparation, heat chocolate and water in heavy 1-quart saucepan on very low heat, wtirring constantly until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat.)
Mix flour, baking soda and salt; set aside. Beat margarine and sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in chocolate mixture and vanilla. Add flour mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating after each addition until smooth.
Beat egg whites in another large bowl with electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form. Gently stir into batter. Pour into prepared pans. Bake 30 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched in center. Immediately run spatula between cakes and sides of pans. Cook 15 minutes; remove from pans. Remove wax paper. Cool completely on wire racks.
Coconut-Pecan Filling and Frosting
1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
1 1/2 cups sugar
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) margarine or butter
4 egg yolks, slightly beaten
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1 package (7 oz.) Baker's Angel Flake Coconut (2 2/3 cups)
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
Mix milk, sugar, margarine, egg yolks and vanilla in large saucepan. Cook and stir on medium heat about 12 minutes or until thicken and golden brown. Remove from heat.
Stir in coconut and pecans. Cool to room temperature and of spreading consistency. Makes about 4 1/2 cups.
Hot German Potato Salad
4 1/2 lbs. potatoes
9 slices bacon, diced
1 1/2 cup chopped onion
3/4 cup chopped celery
3 Tbl. flour
1 Tbl. plus 1 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cup water
1 cup vinegar
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup parsley
Pare and cook whole potatoes until tender. Fry bacon until crisp in large skillet, remove and drain. Cook and stir onion and celery in bacon fat until tender. Stir in flour and salt; cook over low heat stirring constantly until bubbly. Remove from heat; stir in water, vinegar and sugar. Heat to boiling stirring constantly. Boil and stir one minute. Stir in bacon and parsley.
Heat oven to 350. Slice or dice potatoes. Turn potatoes and bacon into ungreased 3 1/2 qt. casserole; toss and cover. Bake 30 minutes. Makes 12-plus servings.
