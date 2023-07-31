MARION — Golf wasn’t always the sport for Pearl Koetje.
Now at age 96, the legally blind Marion resident golfs every week and isn’t stopping anytime soon.
Koetje first started golfing with her husband, Wilbert, in the early 1970s after taking some lessons. During her first golfing trip, Koetje said they were paired with another couple and everyone tried to tell her how to play.
Being a hard learner, she said they didn’t golf well together.
“I said to him when we were done golfing that night, I’m never going to golf again because I was so frustrated,” she said. “I was trying to do what the lessons taught me and then three other people telling me how I had to do it.”
Koetje said she eventually made her way back to a golf course because she enjoyed the exercise and being outside. Once people stopped telling her how to play, Koetje said she started to enjoy the sport.
“It was hard for Whip (her husband’s nickname) because if he saw you doing something wrong, it had to be corrected,” she said.
The couple started golfing with another couple, Gert and Jerry Bogard about once a week for several years.
Around this time, the Missaukee Golf Club began to establish itself in the county. Koetje said she and her husband decided to buy a share in the first nine and second nine holes at the club for $50 each.
Though she doesn’t remember why they bought shares, Koetje said their investment helped give them a place in Missaukee County to golf.
“They take such good care of Missaukee Golf Club,” she said. “They do a terrific job on their course.”
As Koetje has gotten older, her vision deteriorated to the point where she is legally blind. Though Koetje can still see, her daughter Gayla Hoekwater said her mother has glasses and a machine that helps magnify things like books and written materials.
These two items help Koetje maintain an independent lifestyle in the same house she and her husband lived in for decades.
“She’s just content with life,” Hoekwater said. “That’s what we as kids learned from them.”
On the golf course, she doesn’t use any glasses despite having trouble seeing where her ball lands and where the cup is. Instead, Koetje marks her ball with a permanent marker and her friends sometimes tell her which direction to shoot at.
“She’s such a good sport,” Koetje’s friend Jan Jasperse said. “She doesn’t get flustered. She just takes everything the way it is.”
Three years ago Koetje’s lifelong friend Mary Dracht called about teaching her how to golf. Though Koetje said no to teaching, she allowed Dracht to come with her and learn how to golf on her own.
“I said I’m no teacher, but you can go with me and you can use my clubs,” she said.
Now Koetje, Dracht, Jasperse and Margaret Westmaas all play nine holes together as a group at least once a week at the Missaukee Golf Course.
Since Koetje can’t drive anymore, the trio gives her rides to the club and the group has lunch after golf.
“We laugh a lot,” Dracht said. “We always have fun no matter how our game is going.”
The fellowship among the four women is what kept Koetje interested in golfing, even after some medical scares.
In 2020, Koetje suffered a heart attack. Koetje’s son Chuck Koetje said his mother had to have a stent put in and a valve replaced. After her valve replacement, Koetje said one of the first things she asked the doctor was if she could golf again.
The doctor said yes.
When Chuck brought his mother home, he said Koetje began hitting golf balls against her ball to practice her swing. The next day she was out on the golf course with her friends.
During that next day trip, Koetje said she fell and broke her hip on the seventh hole in August 2020. Despite being unable to walk or stand, she told her group to finish their final two holes before going to the hospital.
“It didn’t hurt after I finally got in the cart,” she said. “It was OK so I said just finish, it’s only two holes to go. They didn’t think they should but we got it done.”
Once again, Koetje asked the doctor about being able to golf and was given the OK. In the spring of 2021, she was back out on the course.
“I just like to exercise and I like the fellowship with the ladies,” she said.
“I don’t care if my score is 100. I just like the fresh air.”
Koetje said she finds other ways to stay active outside of golf. She does a set of exercises on her bed and rides a stationary bike multiple times each day.
During the warm months, she tends to her vegetable and flower garden like her parents did when she was growing up. She cans some of her vegetables and freezes the rest to make it through the winter. She also picks apples from her tree to make apple sauce.
Church has also been an important part of her life since she was a kid. Koetje said she attends the Highland Christian Reformed Church every week for Bible study and worship.
Koetje has no plans to slow down any time soon. This year, she got a new driver, stroke counter and a bigger tee to help her game.
As long as she is able to, Koetje said she will be out on the golf course enjoying the outdoors and laughing with friends.
