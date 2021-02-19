CADILLAC — When McKinley Elementary opened in 1958, Craig Weidner was in fifth grade.
The 1966 Cadillac High School graduate remembered the excitement in the new school's opening. Weidner said the old McKinley Elementary was like the old Franklin Elementary. It was a three-story building with a gymnasium on the top floor. It has creaky old stairs and showed its age.
In contrast, the new one-story school, located at 601 E. North St., was new and different. While more than 60 years have passed and memories have faded, Weidner said the memory of the school's construction was a big deal.
The school now sits as a shell of its former self and soon, the structure will be demolished.
In December, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education opted to contract with Triterra for the asbestos abatement and hazardous materials removal and building demolition of the elementary for a total of approximately $176,567, which includes a 10% contingency. The actual cost of the abatement and demolition without the contingency is $160,516.
While Triterra was the main contractor, the board voted to allow the company to subcontract with Asbestos Abatement Inc. for the clean-up and S.A. Torello Inc. for the actual demolition.
The hazardous material abatement started the week of Jan. 11 and AAI predicted that the process would take two to three weeks. The actual process finished earlier this month. The materials removed mostly were asbestos, but also includes materials found within the heating system.
With the abatement completed, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said demolition would begin next week. Once started, it should only take a couple of weeks to complete.
Once the demolition is completed, the property will be assessed or appraised for value and the board will have to decide to list it or accept requests for proposals for the purchase of the property, according to Brown.
Brown said the district has a great tradition of excellence and McKinley Elementary was home to thousands of Cadillac Vikings over the years.
"The legacy of McKinley will live on through alumni, staff and the neighborhood community," she said. "We are excited about the potential value the property can provide to the larger Cadillac community as well as the neighborhood."
The school last held elementary students roughly 10 years ago. It was closed after the 2010-11 school year and was part of more than $1 million in cuts the Cadillac Area Public Schools district faced that year. Weidner, and former CAPS Board of Education President, said he remembered the concern of families. He said much like Franklin Elementary still is today, McKinley was a neighborhood school. The idea was to have a walkable distance for students to get to school.
"I had a guy in my face, pointing a finger in my chest saying, "You don't understand what this means,'" Weidner said. "I looked at him and said, 'I'm a McKinley grad and four generations of my family attended the school. McKinley goes back in my family a long time."
When McKinley Elementary opened in the late 1950s, Weidner said the district's makeup was completely different. When it opened, McKinley was a K-6 building. He started his fifth-grade year at the new building and again was there for sixth-grade. Then Weidner said moved on to the old junior high, located where Kirtland Terrace is today, for seventh- and eighth-grades before going to the high school.
With 1958 way back in his memory, Weidner said he couldn't tell you about the sights and smells of the old school. He also said he has no plans to walk through it before its demolition. To him, that would be sad to see the building gutted and graffitied. The memories he does have of the school are of the gymnasium.
He said the gym served many purposes. It was where they had physical education, but it also had a stage where holiday programs were performed or holiday parties were held. Weidner said it also had a kitchen attached so the gym served as the school's lunchroom.
"Lots of activities took place in the gym. That was where all of the Halloween parties were," he said. "The gym was the social center of the school and that is more the memories I have of that."
During its May meeting, the board listened to a report from Brown regarding the status of the insurance claim related to an October 2019 fire. Brown said the district spent roughly $360,000 on remediation on content storage, replacement of equipment, and making sure the property was safe and secure.
Last spring, the district negotiated with its insurance company carrier on the settlement to cover the cost incurred from the fire as well as what it will cost to remediate the property to sell or clean it up.
During that time, the board also voted to allow the district to seek requests for proposals for the vacant school's demolition. During its November meeting, the board looked at the bids that were received and opened on Nov. 4. In total, 15 bids were received.
Since the discussion started it has touched on the nuisance the building has become including, an attractant for vandalism. It also has become a safety liability. With the damage sustained after an October 2019 fire, the board discussed how the property, if demolished, would have a monetary value, as well as added value for the community, according to Brown.
Although nothing is determined regarding what will happen to the property once the building is razed, Weidner said he would love to see it stay a community asset and not a development.
"There are lots of memories for my whole family. I hope it stays a family community center instead of a development," he said.
