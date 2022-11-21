CADILLAC — The Revival Center of Cadillac has found its new home.
In June, the church’s old building on Plett Road was destroyed in a fire, along with almost everything inside it.
At the time, the congregation began holding services under a tent on the hill nearby while church leadership began the process of cleaning up the site and looking for a new church location.
Pastor Will Markham in July told the Cadillac News they would be looking for a temporary location to serve as a church building until a new facility was built.
In August, the church began renting the old J.C. Penny building in Haring Township. Markham said thanks to the tireless work of volunteers at the church, they were able to hold their first service at the new building just a few weeks later, in September. Volunteers transformed the interior of the building, erecting a number of walls made out of finished wood and giant Lego blocks, which they used in lieu of permanent materials.
While the J.C. Penny building has worked well for the church, Markham said they continued looking for a more long-term location.
That found that location earlier this month, when they finalized the purchase of the old Cherry Grove Event Center on M-55 west of Cadillac.
Closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Markham said the building checked off a number of boxes for the church, including its size — about 25,000 square feet, which is more than twice as large as the old church on Plett Road.
With the church congregation growing, Markham said having the additional space was an absolute necessity in a new building.
Markham said they ultimately decided to purchase an existing building instead of constructing a brand new building because it made more sense financially, considering how much money they’re getting from the insurance policy on the old church that burned down.
“Insurance should cover almost everything we need to do there,” Markham said.
Another factor that weighed on their decision to buy an existing building is the time it would have taken to build something brand new — as long as two years, by Markham’s estimates.
“Where do you go in the meantime?” Markham said.
To turn the Cherry Grove Event Center into the new Revival Center of Cadillac, Markham said they have a lot of work to do, including adding a children’s area, gymnasium and additional office space.
Markham said they’re hopeful to have this work done and be able to move into the new location by April 2, 2023, which is Palm Sunday.
Between now and then, Markham said they’ll be working with the Wexford Joint Planning Commission to change the zoning on the property to allow it to be used as a church.
After they move in to their new location, they’ll have a few more months on the rental agreement for the old J.C. Penny building. After that, Markham said it’s entirely possible they’ll renew the rental agreement and continue using the building as a secondary campus for the church.
“We’re leaving ourselves open to whatever the future may bring,” Markham said.
As for the old location on Plett Road, Markham said the site has been completely cleaned up and they’re considering using the property as a “retreat center,” where congregants can camp and get away from the stresses of everyday life.
