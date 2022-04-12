CADILLAC — After months of meetings, discussions and documents, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education decided on the future of a historic building — Cooley School.
On Monday, the board voted 6-0, with board member Judy Coffey abstaining, to start the process of selling the vacant school, the property it sits on and its annex to DKD Development, LLC. After the meeting, Coffey said she abstained from the vote because she had “strong feelings” about the project that was not selected.
The LLC consists of David Dunbar of Dunbar Excavating, Scott Kleinsorge of DK Design Group and Dean DeKryger of DK Design Group. It also includes two additional members, Travis Fowler of First Victory, Inc. of Brevard, North Carolina and Bruce Johnson of Revitalize, LLC of Mason. With the proposal selected, it now will proceed in the name of a new LLC, yet to be named.
The property will be purchased for $100,000 and the board also voted 7-0 to proceed with hiring Traverse City civil engineering company Fishbeck to help the district’s administration move forward with the development and sale of the property.
As for the scope of development, it will be done in two phases.
The first phase would create 14 rental apartment units, including 10 in the Cooley School and four in the annex building. The gymnasium would be maintained for use by the tenants and rental by the community. The developers intend to create pickleball courts in the space. The investment in this first phase will be just under $4 million.
The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property. The current plan is to create small, individual homes to be sold as part of a site condo, utilizing shared common spaces.
The belief is the site could fit 10 small homes. The final plans, however, would be contingent on market needs and product viability. The investment in this second phase will be between $2.5 and $3 million.
In January, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education discussed and approved the request for proposals and developer qualifications for Cooley School and its annex. The district has worked with Fishbeck and the City of Cadillac to revise the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the property. The revisions included possible incentives, an environmental assessment, and criteria for proposal selection. Proposals were accepted through Feb. 25.
Three proposals were received, but only two remained after one proposal didn’t have a specific project design. The board’s building and grounds committee reviewed the remaining two proposals before making its recommendation to the full board to accept the one from DKD Development, LLC.
The other project in contention was presented by Troy Baxter, who is a licensed builder/contractor and also is an ordained minister leading the congregation at Cornerstone Ministries. The church would have been a partner in the project.
During public comment, several residents and one business owner from the neighborhood surrounding Cooley School spoke. As did another pastor, William Markham. Baxter also spoke.
After the meeting, Baxter said he expected the decision that the board made, as he was a regular attendee of all the Buildings and Grounds Committee meetings. He also said if the housing portion of his proposal would have been allowed, it would have been neck-in-neck with the one the board selected.
Baxter’s proposal included a multiple-family housing development on Wright Street, but not on the Cooley property itself. It also would have turned the old Cooley School into the new church for Cornerstone Ministries. It also would have had the annex utilized as a preschool, childcare and a community center.
“They (the school board) did what they thought was best. We will respect that,” he said.
He also said he anticipated the members of the neighborhood will be more vocal when a zoning change is discussed at the city level.
During the discussion and before the vote, members of the board spoke.
Steve Anderson, who also is on the building and grounds committee, said this was a detailed and lengthy process that was not taken lightly. He said the remaining two proposals were both good proposals, but the committee felt the RFP from DKD Development, LLC was more in line with what the district, the City of Cadillac and the master plan asked for.
Eric Baker, who also sits on the committee, said the board had four options regarding its vote.
He said the board could simply do nothing; choose either proposal A or proposal B; ask for more detail; or cease pursuit of proposal A or proposal B, tear down the structure and decide what to do with the vacant land.
He also said the difficulty in the board’s decision was even tougher because they were both coming from groups that had vested interest in the community.
Although the process to get to this point has been a long one, the belief is the steps taken in developing the request for proposals and developer qualifications should make it easier for a developer to move forward, while also giving an advantage to the board and the district.
The Cooley School was built in 1923 and the annex in 1967. The 3-acre Cooley campus on Granite Street near Marble Street served alternative education, adult education and community programs for the district until 2017.
