LAKE CITY — After postponing its opening from May 1, the old Foster’s Market will reopen as “Roger’s Family Foods‘ Friday.
Byron Clouse, store operations manager, said that although the store will be open, he will save the grand opening for later in the summer after bans on large gatherings are lifted.
“It’s a soft opening,‘ he said. “I wasn’t even going to advertise what day, but my dad insisted. So, I picked a date.‘
Despite the soft opening, Clouse is still expecting a big turnout. “I know it’s going to be a zoo in here,‘ he said.
Part of the delay from the original opening date had to do with the availability of supplies. Last month, Clouse said that the shortage had more to do with a shortage of delivery personnel than the physical supply for many items. At this point, conditions have improved to the point that the store will be stocked and operational.
“I’m really surprised how full it is,‘ Clouse said. “I would say it’s 85%, which is a lot more than what I thought it was going to be.‘ He said that the main items that are hard to get stocked are the typical in-demand items during the coronavirus crisis: toilet paper, baking supplies, and Lysol.
In addition to in-store guests, Roger’s will have curbside pickup options available for customers. “They just need to give us a phone call,‘ Clouse said. “We will handpick an order and bring it to your car.‘
He said that this service can be utilized by contacting (231) 295-1208 to place an order ahead of time.
Clouse has also taken pains to make sure that customers within the store have the safest possible experience as well.
“I’ll have sneeze guards and social distancing stickers on the floor. We’re asking all our employees — mandated by the government — to wear masks and gloves,‘ Clouse said. “We will be wearing them for the safety of our employees and our customers.‘
As Roger’s opens up to the public, Clouse is ready to reveal the completely renovated interior of the grocery store with the community. He said, “You’re going to walk in, and you’re going to be blown away. It’s gorgeous. It’s well-stocked. The price is competitive.‘
In the meantime, Clouse said that it will take some time to completely streamline operations as they navigate opening up during this public health crisis.
“We’ve done this for a long time. There is just learning curves and just bumps and bruises, especially during COVID right now,‘ he said. “Just be ready to be amazed, and bear with us as we all work together through this new normal until this stuff ends.‘
