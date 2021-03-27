CADILLAC — Three local fire departments last week got the chance to take part in a simulated fire run using a vacant building in downtown Cadillac.
On March 16, the Cadillac Fire Department, Haring Fire Department and Cherry Grove Fire participated in the mutual aid training. This training was held at the vacant structure previously occupied by G and D Pizza and Party Store.
According to a press release issued by Cadillac Fire Department Capt. Steve VanDyk, the owners of the building, Michigan Community Capital, collaborated with the Cadillac Fire Department to enable training in the vacant structure before demolition takes place.
VanDyk told the Cadillac News that opportunities to use vacant structures for training purposes are relatively rare, occurring maybe one time a year, at most. The last training of this sort was held at the old Oleson's grocery store in the same block as G and D before the building was demolished to make room for the Cadillac Lofts.
The fire departments worked together to create realistic fireground conditions at the training site. Departments responded from their respective stations as they would in a real emergency; complete personal protective equipment was worn by participating firefighters and a fog machine was used to create zero-visibility conditions inside the structure.
VanDyk said the focus of this training was to establish incident command, clarify on-scene communications, maintain accountability of all personnel on scene and conduct rescue team operations.
Firefighters were also able to train on forcible entry through locked doors, deploying and advancing charged hose lines, hydrant and water supply operations and completing a simulated search for victims.
Wexford County fire departments generally conduct in station training twice a month and are planning to provide more opportunities for joint training between departments that would respond together at a mutual aid fire scene.
"By training together, fire departments are striving to address potential issues on the training ground before they become a hinderance on an actual fire scene," VanDyk said. "To a bystander, large event fire scenes can appear to be chaotic as simultaneous objectives are performed, but as mutual aid fire departments train more regularly together operations can become more efficient and effective."
VanDyk said Cherry Grove Township and Haring Township fire departments participated with Cadillac in the exercise because the three departments are most likely to respond to the same incidents and provide mutual aid to each other.
This Tuesday, VanDyk said they plan to conduct another training at G and D, this time focusing mostly on rescue team operations revolving around scenarios such as a firefighter having a medical emergency, being tangled up in something on scene, or being trapped underneath a collapsed ceiling.
