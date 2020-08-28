REED CITY — After almost 66 years of displaying the history of Reed City, the Old Rugged Cross Museum is facing closing its doors for good.
Reed City Councilmember Nate Bailey said recently that the museum was looking at another four to five months before being forced to close if revenue did not increase. Bailey has been working with the museum to try and come up with a plan to market the museum and bring more people in.
"We are talking this could be the last season for the Old Rugged Cross," Bailey said.
The museum opened in 1954 not far from the home of Rev. George Bennard, who wrote the "Old Rugged Cross" hymn. The museum is located at 4918 Park Street in Reed City.
The museum president and other board members told the council in 2018 that the museum was bringing in around $4,000 a year from donations, memberships and royalties from the Old Rugged Cross hymn. They also reported in 2018 as having eight memberships, which are priced at $10 a month.
Expenditures like electricity, propane and insurance for the 2017-2018 fiscal year were $2,933 for the museum. The museum also pays $200 a month to rent the building. The rent does not include utilities, Bailey said.
"The (museum) board had asked the city to lower the rent back in October last year, that is around when I got involved," Bailey said. "Their rent was already reduced prior to that but they were looking to cut costs even further. (...) The city is already taking a loss on the building and wasn't going to let it go completely free."
Built and dedicated in September of 1954, the museum just north of Reed City on Park Street holds many artifacts from the older day of small-town America in three areas. The first area is divided into six rooms depicting life in the Reed City area before 1990: dining room, kitchen, parlor, bedroom, office with items from Reed City businesses, and a clothing room.
If the building were to close, Bailey said the artifacts in the museum would then belong to the city and it would be up to the city to run the museum. However, the city does not have the funds to do that.
"As far as the artifacts themselves, the artifacts would go back to the city," Bailey said. "(...) But all the city would be able to do would be to put a security system up and lock the doors. It doesn't have the funds to run the museum."
In closing, the community and those who visit would be losing a piece of small-town American history, museum volunteer and Bailey's mother Gail Bailey said.
"This is a small corner of American history," she said. "(...)If we were to lose the museum, we would be losing having access to that history."
The museum hosts artifacts indicating life in Reed City prior to 1990, early farm equipment as well as Native American artifacts. It also houses a 1930s era fire truck. A section of the museum is also dedicated to George Bennard, displaying various possessions as well as some of his music.
"The most unique thing about the museum, something I believe very strongly in, is that almost everything is interactable," Museum Board President Paul Roggow said. "Most museums you can't touch anything, all you can do is look. But here we encourage people to touch the pieces of history rather than just look."
To keep the museum open, Nate Bailey said changes have been suggested to bring more people to the museum but he said he believes the board has been reluctant to do anything.
"I have given suggestions, like being more active on social media and having more of an online presence," he said. "But it seems like it just goes in one ear and out the other."
Gail Bailey said it is not that the board does not want to do anything, she said museum members do not know how to do many of the ideas suggested.
"We are talking about a board that is made up of people who are 70 and older," she said. "They can't do a lot of what needs to be done. (...) The museum operates on a completely volunteer basis, no one is paid to do any of the work they do. We need more young people to get involved if we want to implement those kinds of suggestions."
Summer hours for the museum are from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Though the summer season closes on Monday, Aug. 31 to allow for cleaning and pieces to be rotated out, Roggow said people are always welcome to call and make an appointment to visit the museum.
"We utilize the off time to clean things up and swap pieces out with ones we have in storage," Roggow said. "But, if anyone wants to come see what we have here, they are more than welcome to make an appointment and we will be here to open up for them."
Those interested in seeing the museum during its offseason or volunteering can call Roggow or his wife Jean at 231-832-2707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.