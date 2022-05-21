CADILLAC — Snaking through the Veterans Serving Veterans Park off 41 Road north of Cadillac is a series of depressions dug into the ground.
Property owner Roger Bandeen discovered the depressions a couple of years ago and didn’t think much of them, guessing they may have been dug by treasure hunters at some point in the past.
Eventually, Bandeen realized the depressions were placed at regular intervals and ran parallel to each other bordering a central area of raised earth. They seemed to be the outline of a path of some sort.
After subsequent discussions with people who have a lot of knowledge of the area’s history, Bandeen said the consensus became that the depressions were dug around the end of the 19th Century or beginning of the 20th Century by loggers building a railroad grade for a Shay locomotive.
The depressions were created as people dug dirt to build up the grade, where a narrow-gauge track was laid.
The Shay locomotive was a compact machine capable of traversing deep into the woods to haul out freshly-cut timber. Many companies at the time used Shay locomotives but it’s possible that the grade discovered on the VSV property might have been built by none other than the locomotive’s designer, Ephraim Shay.
An excerpt from the 100th anniversary issue of the Cadillac Evening News describes Shay’s activity in the present-day area of Haring Township where the park is located.
“Shay lumbered the area north of Cadillac near the village of Haring, where he arrived in 1873. Shay first established a general store in Haring and then set up a sawmill.”
A few miles north of the park, George Ice and his son, Mark, own the property where Shay once ran his general store. Mark said Shay laid tracks throughout the area, and used them for fine-tuning his locomotive designs, which eventually were patented and sold to lumbering firms around the globe.
In honor of Shay’s legacy, George and Mark designed two working locomotive replicas and added a small railway and turntable on their property.
Bandeen said some of the grade at the VSV park was accidentally destroyed when they started developing the property for the park but several hundred feet still remains, much of it grown over with shrubs, trees and other vegetation.
Near one section of the grade, Bandeen discovered an area of scattered rusted debris that he believes may be the remains of a water tower; water was used as part of the process of powering the steam locomotive.
Along with metal debris, a number of other aged relics can be found at the location — possible evidence of a camp or way station along the line.
While Bandeen and other park volunteers soon will be clearing the southwest corner of the property where the grade and debris were found, he intends to preserve a section and possibly add a Shay replica similar to one that George and Mark Ice have on their property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.