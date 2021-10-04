CADILLAC — Not many youngsters can say they harvested a massive buck, only to turn around days later to bag a gigantic black bear.
Not many adults can say that either, for that matter.
But for 11-year-old Tanner Johnson, hunting’s not about securing bragging rights, though by all accounts he has every right to be proud.
“He’s so humble about it,” said Tanner’s mother, Jenni. “But we’re so proud of him and excited for his enthusiasm for the sport.”
Tanner’s father, Josh, is an avid outdoorsman who’s hunted his whole life.
Although he has a lot more experience than his son, Josh said Tanner is by far the more superior of the two in holding onto his composure when the moment of truth arrives.
On the first day of the Michigan Liberty Hunt in September, Josh and Tanner posted up on private property near Luther, where they had seen a big buck on trail camera footage.
While they had seen the 11-point buck in the area, Josh cautioned his son to be realistic about their prospects of seeing the deer on their hunt.
“I told him the chances of that buck coming in were slim,” Josh said. “There’s a reason he grew to the size he is.”
The father and son arrived at the site around 6:30 a.m. and before long, two deer appeared. It was still quite dark out, so they couldn’t make out the details of the deer, and thought they may be does.
Then it started to get brighter out and it became apparent that both were bucks, including the big one they had been scouting.
While Tanner waited patiently for the morning to brighten enough to get a decent shot off, Josh said he was becoming more and more excited.
“I was shaking so hard,” said Josh, who didn’t even see his son’s shot because he couldn’t hold the binoculars steady.
After squeezing the trigger, Tanner said he knew immediately it was a good shot, and indeed it was, striking the deer behind the shoulder and dropping him within feet of where he stood.
“I felt like I was in a dream,” Tanner said. “I don’t think that will ever happen again in my life.”
The buck weighed in at 175 pounds, and while for many hunters this would be the highlight of the season, for Tanner, the fun was just beginning.
A few days later, Tanner had his successful bear hunt. Tanner was able to go on a bear hunt thanks to a state program that allows for the transfer of a bear tag to a youth hunter. Josh said a family friend who didn’t have enough time this year to hunt gave their tag to Tanner.
Another family friend helped Josh and Tanner set out bait in an area near Cadillac West about a month beforehand.
They had seen the 300-pounder on the trail camera over the bait and hoped the bear would make an appearance during their hunt.
On their third afternoon out, the following Tuesday after Tanner bagged his 11-pointer, birds started going nuts all around and they knew something big was coming toward them.
“He saw the bear before I did and said, ‘there it is, there’s the bear!’” said Josh, who added that he and family friend Todd Golnick provided tips and words of encouragement to Tanner as the animal came into view.
Tanner said despite the bear being a larger target, finding a spot to shoot was more difficult than the deer because it was a blurry, black mass, whereas on a deer, it’s easier to identify parts of the body.
The bear stood up on its hind legs to reach the bait. When he returned to all fours and turned around, Tanner saw his opportunity to take the shot.
“I started crying because I thought I rushed the shot a little bit and missed,” Tanner said. When they went to examine the area, however, they noticed blood. A little while later, they discovered the bear.
Tanner was ecstatic.
“He was on cloud nine,” Josh said. “Then he made about 30 phone calls to tell everybody.”
A group of family and friends came out to help get the bear out of the woods and Tanner played it just right, asking his mom in front of everyone if he could get a full body mount of the animal. Under those circumstances, how could she refuse?
Josh said with the recent passing of both his parents, who introduced him to the outdoors and his love of hunting, his son’s successful expeditions were all the more special.
“It’s awesome,” Josh said. “I think he kind of has the itch for it.”
