Of the many lessons that last year’s COVID confinement has taught us, one big take-away for me was to realize that there are many ways to entertain yourself, and your family, from the comfort of your own home.
Like many others, I found the kitchen to be a great source of entertainment, especially when you choose to get more creative and take those tastebuds on a feisty, festive, and full-throated flavor trip to less familiar flavor locations, like the bayou!
Little escapes, such as a flavor excursion into unfamiliar ingredient combinations is not only exciting, also a great way to learn about unique cultures and tastes without ever leaving the comfort of your own kitchen.
The Louisiana Bayou is well-known for its French-Creole/Cajun-inspired cuisine, and one of its famous dishes that is perfect to create on a hot summer afternoon is jambalaya.
Pronounced “jahm-buh-LIE-uh,‘ this dish is believed to have originated in southern Louisiana by Cajuns who resided in the bayou area, where food was scarce.
Its name is believed to be a compound of Jambon, which is French for ham, and Aya, which is African for rice.
First referenced in print in 1872, and considered Spanish-Creole, jambalaya is a simple, one-pot dish created from vegetables and meat, fish or seafood, and plenty of raw rice, which is added to absorb all the flavors it’s soaked in, as well as to help add more substance to the dish.
Another popular bayou menu item, due to its abundance in swamps and marshes across south Louisiana, is the crawfish. Dating back to native Americans and early European settlers, the crawfish has been an inherent part of Louisiana culture for a long, long time.
A favorite food of early residents that continues to remain popular to this day, crawfish season in Louisiana is an exciting time in the Bayou, and most often celebrated with big crawfish boils in backyards to this day.
Offering a taste that many do compare to lobster, crawfish, which are also known as crayfish, crawdads, mudbug and even poor man’s lobster, have been known to be (spoiler alert) substituted for lobster in some restaurant dishes. It does taste very similar to sweet lobster meat, and is surprisingly similar in texture as well, so it’s easy to see how it can sneak its way in.
Delicious when prepped in the similar ways you'd cook shrimp or crab, what’s interesting is that crayfish even look a lot like mini lobsters dressed up in much tinier versions of bright red, shiny shells.
Last but not least, the Bayou offers my favorite crustacean to dine on — shrimp!
Plump, sweet, juicy, and indescribably fresh-tasting when served fresh-caught from the Gulf of Mexico, I personally have never tasted a better shrimp anywhere.
Offering us so many different ways to take a feisty, festive and flavorful trip on the Bayou through food, here now are some delightful ways to recreate Cajun-flavored cuisine without having to leave the cozy comfort of northern Michigan. Enjoy!
Poor Man’s Lobster Boil
1/4 cup mustard seeds
3 tablespoons coriander seeds
2 tablespoons whole allspice
2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
2 teaspoons whole cloves
1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns
6 bay leaves, crumbled
2 gallons water
2 tablespoons unrefined sea salt
3 tablespoons sweet paprika
2 tablespoons ground cayenne pepper
12 small red potatoes
4 onions, halved
4 lemons, halved
4 whole garlic heads
4 ears shucked corn, halved crosswise
2 pounds smoked sausage, sliced
6 pounds raw crawfish, thawed and rinsed
On a double layer of cheesecloth, place the mustard seeds, coriander seeds, whole allspice, crushed red pepper, whole cloves, black peppercorns and crumbled bay leaves. Gather edges of cheesecloth together and tie securely to create your own spice bag. In an extra-large stockpot, combine spice bag with water, salt, paprika and ground red pepper. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Add potatoes, onions, lemons and garlic. Cover and return to a boil; cook 10 minutes. Add corn, sausage and crawfish.
Turn off heat and let stand 30 minutes. Drain; discard cheesecloth bag. Dump entire pot contents on the center of an outdoor table covered in a thick layer of newspapers. Serve with drawn butter. Approximate servings per recipe: 6.
New Orleans Shrimp
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 sweet onion, diced
2 cloves elephant garlic, minced
1 teaspoon rosemary
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne powder (optional)
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
3 tablespoons tomato paste
1 quart chicken broth
1/2 cup white wine
1 pound large/jumbo raw Gulf shrimp, shell on
Garnish: Toasted slices of French bread (optional)
Note: It is best to thaw shrimp in refrigerator the day before using them. Rinse well to remove packing brine and debris just before use.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, combine, onion, butter and oil. Sauté until onion begins to caramelize then add garlic. Stir, and cook until garlic sings, about one minute, then add the rosemary, peppers, celery seed and tomato paste. Stir, cooking until the tomato paste starts to brown just a tad, then add the broth, scraping the bottom of pan to loosen up all the bits. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for one hour. 10 minutes before simmering hour is up, stir in the wine. Then 3 minutes before simmering hour is up, stir in the shrimp. Bring pan to just under a boil, stirring shrimp around so they cook evenly until they change from opaque to pink and white, about 2 to 3 minutes. Quickly scoop shrimp and all stray shells from liquid in pan and set aside. Carefully inspect liquid for and errant shells/debris then, using either an immersion blender or a regular blender, puree liquid until smooth. Strain pureed broth into a serving bowl then remove shells and tails from shrimp, discarding shells/debris, then place shrimp into strained broth. To serve, plate with a nicely-toasted, thick slice of French bread to use for dipping, if desired.
Approximate servings per recipe: 4.
Bayou Jambalaya
1 pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/2-inch slices
1/4 cup bacon fat or butter
3 tablespoons flour
2 medium onions, coarsely chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 bunch scallions, tops and bottoms, chopped
1/4 cup fresh, finely chopped parsley
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon basil
2 cups jasmine or basmati rice, uncooked
3 cups chicken stock
1 whole lobster, or 1 pound of meat, cut into pieces (optional)
Stir-fry sliced sausage in bacon drippings in large, heavy kettle over moderately high heat for 5 minutes. Remove to bowl with slotted spoon. Whisk in flour and cook 2-3 minutes to make a rich, brown roux. Add onion and garlic and stir-fry for 10 minutes until golden brown. Add sausage, scallions and chopped pepper along with spices and uncooked rice. Stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add stock, bring to a boil and then reduce heat and cover. Cook until rice is soft, about 30 minutes. Uncover, add lobster if using, and stir well. Heat for 10 minutes until rice dries out and lobster heats through.
Approximate servings per recipe: 6.
