Onaway man accepts plea for part in drunken driving causing injury incident

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Onaway man accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in a drunken driving incident that injured another driver.
Timothy Joseph Kowalski pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on Sept. 8, 2020 in Antioch Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of operating while intoxicated will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for no additional jail time. The penalty for the conviction is up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines. Kowalski should be sentenced in the next several weeks.
In September 2020, the Michigan State Police reported troopers were dispatched to the crash just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2020 on M-115 near North 15 Road. Troopers were told it was a two-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation by police in September 2020 indicated Kowalski was traveling southeast on M-115 when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle occupied by two people traveling northwest on the highway. The two people in the other vehicle and Kowalski were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to police.
Both drivers were admitted to the hospital for their injuries, but police said the passenger in the second vehicle was treated and released.
