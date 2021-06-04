Onaway man charged a second time for OWI-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Onaway man previously charged with multiple drunken driving offenses recently was arraigned again on those charges in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Timothy Joseph Kowalski pleaded not guilty to one count each operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and operating while intoxicated for his connection with a crash on M-115 on Sept. 8 in Antioch Township.
If convicted, Kowalski faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines. The charges in question are only accusations. Kowalski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said Kowalski was arraigned in February by Judge Jason Elmore, but when he was arrested on a bench warrant it was discovered there was a conflict between him and Elmore, which automatically disqualified him.
Nyman said he was Kowalski was recently arraigned by retired former 28th Circuit Court judge and visiting Judge William Fagerman on the same charges he faced in February as that arraignment was voided with the disqualification.
In September, the Michigan State Police reported troopers were dispatched to the crash just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 on M-115 near North 15 Road. Troopers were told it was a two-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation by police in September indicated Kowalski was traveling southeast on M-115 when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle occupied by two people who were traveling northwest on the highway. The two people in the other vehicle as well as Kowalski were all transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to police.
Both drivers were admitted to the hospital for their injuries, but police said the passenger in the second vehicle was treated and released.
During his recent arraignment, Kowalski had a personal recognizance bond continued with a recommendation for residential treatment, according to court documents. Upon release from that treatment, court documents stated Kowalski is to make immediate contact with community corrections to sign up for Soberlink testing.
He also must not use illegal drugs or alcohol while on bond and must sign a waiver to allow the treatment center to release testing results to the court weekly, court documents indicate. If he tests positive, court documents indicated those results must be transmitted immediately.
