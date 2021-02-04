Onaway man charged in circuit court with OWI causing injury for September crash

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Onaway man was arraigned on multiple drunken driving offenses recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Timothy Joseph Kowalski pleaded not guilty to one count each operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and operating while intoxicated for his connection with a crash on M-115 on Sept. 8 in Antioch Township.
If convicted, Kowalski faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Kowalski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A bench warrant was to remain in effect and Kowalski was informed to turn himself in to the Wexford County Jail, according to court documents.
In September, the Michigan State Police reported troopers were dispatched to the crash just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 on M-115 near North 15 Road. Troopers were told it was a two-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation by police in September indicated Kowalski was traveling southeast on M-115 when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle occupied by two people who were traveling northwest on the highway. The two people in the other vehicle as well as Kowalski were all transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to police.
Both drivers were admitted to the hospital for their injuries, but police said the passenger in the second vehicle was treated and released.
Kowalski's personal recognizance bond was remanded.
