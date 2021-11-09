Onaway man sentenced for part in drunken driving crash causing injury

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Onaway man received a lengthy term of probation and at least six months of wearing a tether after he was sentenced in 28th Circuit Court on a drunken driving conviction.
Timothy Joseph Kowalski was sentenced to serve 36 months probation and between six to nine months on a Michigan Department of Corrections tether for a no contest plea to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on Sept. 8, 2020, in Antioch Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Kowalski also was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit and ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees.
Although Kowalski submitted a letter to the court, he also gave some brief statements.
He said he wanted to reiterate that the incident was out of character for him and it hurts him to know he hurt someone else.
“I’m a very good, compassionate personality and my goal is to continue my sobriety as well as to help other people and I am very sorry for this,” he said.
As part of the plea, a charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed. There also was an agreement for no additional jail time.
In September 2020, the Michigan State Police reported troopers were dispatched to the crash just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2020, on M-115 near North 15 Road. Troopers were told it was a two-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation by police in September 2020 indicated Kowalski was traveling southeast on M-115 when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle occupied by two people traveling northwest on the highway. The two people in the other vehicle and Kowalski were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to police.
Both drivers were admitted to the hospital for their injuries, but police said the passenger in the second vehicle was treated and released.
