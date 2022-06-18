CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Onaway man, sentenced to extended probation and house arrest in November, is headed to prison after violating his probation that stemmed from a 2021 conviction for operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Timothy Joseph Kowalski was sentenced to 1.5 to five years in prison with six days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous no contest conviction to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The charge stemmed from Kowalski’s connection with an incident on Sept. 8, 2020 in Antioch Township.
Originally, Kowalski was sentenced in November 2021 to serve 36 months probation and between six to nine months on a Michigan Department of Corrections tether. Kowalski also was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit and ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Although Kowalski submitted a letter to the court, he also gave some brief statements during his sentencing. He said he wanted to reiterate that the incident was out of character for him and it hurt him to know he hurt someone else.
In September 2020, the Michigan State Police reported troopers were dispatched to the crash just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2020 on M-115 near North 15 Road. Troopers were told it was a two-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation by police in September 2020 indicated Kowalski was traveling southeast on M-115 when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle occupied by two people traveling northwest on the highway. The two people in the other vehicle and Kowalski were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to police.
Both drivers were admitted to the hospital for their injuries, but police said the passenger in the second vehicle was treated and released.
