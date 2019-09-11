CADILLAC — Seniors, if the phrase “Medicare Fall Open Enrollment‘ makes your head spin, you’re not alone.
A Ferris State University math professor used to feel the same way.
After Harvey Hanna II retired from FSU, it was time for him to decide on a Medicare plan.
“I was a bit frustrated trying to find reliable and knowledgeable Medicare information,‘ he said. “It was so needed at that time in order to make the ‘right decision’ for my wife and I.‘
His frustration led to a decision. He would become a Medicare Specialist. And then he would help others navigate through the confusion.
Fall Open Enrollment, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, is the time when seniors can make changes to their plans that take effect Jan. 1.
Seniors can join a new Medicare Advantage Plan or stand-alone prescription drug plan. Or seniors can switch between Original Medicare with or without a Part D plan and Medicare Advantage.
Hanna wants to help.
He is hosting two free sessions at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library: Navigating Medicare: Basics and Choices.
Learn about the different options on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.