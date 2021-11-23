CADILLAC — Testing of residential wells for PFAS chemicals near the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center has yet to be scheduled, but even after the samples are taken it likely will take weeks before results are known.
That was what Lois Graham from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said Monday. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Toxicologist Lisa Fischer said those residential tests have yet to be scheduled.
Last week, it was confirmed residential homes to the west and south of the CTC are going to be tested, but the complete list of homes is not finalized. Graham said once those samples are taken, however, it could be at the very least four to six weeks before results are known. It likely will be longer and will be dependent on how backed up the labs are.
Fischer said they also are looking to have a sanitarian collect samples from the drinking fountains at the CTC to see what the PFAS levels are. While those potable water sources are filtered, they may not be certified to remove PFAS chemicals.
Graham said the staff at the CTC has been cooperative and they are concerned about the safety of students and staff.
“They have already submitted alternative water supply options, but it is too early to say what the best option will be,” he said. “We are at the beginning and we are still in the exploration stage.”
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
During quarterly testing, levels were below the state threshold for elevated levels for each of the seven PFAS chemicals. That changed in October.
PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well. The state threshold for maximum contaminant level is 6 ng/L. A nanogram is a derived metric measurement unit of mass. The nanogram is equal to one billionth of a gram.
The other two wells on the campus — used by the special services and business office and the agro-science and heavy equipment building — didn’t even have trace amounts of PFAS found.
Currently, there are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals. This means that public water supplies do not have to test or treat their water for PFAS under federal law. The EPA has issued a non-enforceable guideline for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid or PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid or PFOA. Some states including Michigan have issued health guidelines that are stricter than the EPA guideline, and some states have proposed or established enforceable standards.
There are multiple options available to address the issue, including placing a filtration system on the well where the PFAS was detected and digging deeper in the existing well where the contamination is detected to see if they can move past it and into a different aquifer. A new well also could be drilled, one of the other wells with zero contamination could be tapped into to supply water to the CTC building or the campus could hook into the Haring Township Water System.
PFAS are a class of water-, heat- and oil-resistant chemicals. There are currently more than 4,700 different PFAS chemicals on the global market, making them among the most ubiquitous synthetic chemicals in the world.
Since the elevated level was detected, a letter was sent home with CTC students, penned by Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling. A public notice was placed on the entrances of the CTC, which is working to find a solution with the aid of the District Health Department No. 10 and other state agencies.
On the public notice, dated Oct. 25, it states that there is not a need to use an alternative water supply such as bottled water. It also states there is not an immediate risk and if there had been immediate notification would have occurred. It also stated that if a person has specific health concerns, they should consult their doctor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.