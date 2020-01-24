LAKE CITY — Missaukee County’s new EMS director says he’s seen it many times over the past few years: paramedics leaving their rigs.
“I’ve seen lots of friends go,‘ said Aaron Sogge, who worked for NorthFlight before becoming EMS director in Missaukee County.
A lot of them are going to hospitals, leaving EMS departments short-staffed and forced to re-examine their wages.
It wasn’t clear how many paramedics in the region are going to hospitals; Spectrum in Big Rapids and Reed City said they didn’t have any paramedics working in the hospital; Munson wasn’t able to meet the Cadillac News’s deadline for this story.
Sogge says some paramedics have gone to work for Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
In a recent Missaukee County finance committee meeting, County Administrator Precia Garland told county commissioners that the county would likely need to reevaluate pay for EMTs and paramedics.
Other agencies have increased pay 10-15% in recent months, Garland said.
Not every local agency is complaining of losing first responders to hospitals; in Osceola County, Assistant EMS Director Shane Helmer says EMTs and paramedics who leave the service tend to become nurses, go to full-time positions at fire departments, work for agencies or leave the industry.
But just about every agency nationwide is having to look at pay due to a paramedic and EMT shortage, Sogge said.
Paramedics are “jacks-of-all-trades‘ who perform tasks in the field that people with advanced training would do in hospitals.
“When you bring the pieces together and then bring the pay in, too, a lot of people feel that we’re not being paid what we should be,‘ Sogge said.
Starting wages for a full-time paramedic in Missaukee County are $16.47/hour, according to a current job listing; Osceola County’s is listed at $44,000 per year, about $5/hour more based on a 2,080 hour work year (however, EMTs and paramedics work non-standard schedules).
Sogge said those that go to hospital gigs do so not just because hospitals pay better than county EMS departments, but also because hospital environments are safer, more comfortable and come with better hours. County EMS workers are on the job for 24 hours.
When you work at a hospital, you “can go home and sleep in (your) own bed,‘ Sogge said.
Still, the pay is a factor — paramedics in hospitals are paid more to deal with less.
Those that stay in the field do so often because they enjoy independence.
“They like the autonomy that comes with EMS,‘ Sogge said. Between runs, paramedics might study for training and certifications, do some tasks and have some downtime during their 24-hour shifts.
They’re also able to see how people really live.
A doctor, who doesn’t see the inside of a patients’ home, might not see what the paramedics are seeing: the patient is falling because she’s tripping over rugs or cords.
Paramedics do a fair amount of in-home education, Sogge said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.