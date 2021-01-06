CADILLAC — The Cadillac News coverage area has seen the 52nd COVID-19 death in local counties.
Statewide, there have been 12,867 COVID-19 deaths.
On Tuesday, Missaukee County lost the county's 10th person to COVID-19, according to the District Health Department No. 10 dashboard.
Wexford and Osceola County have both had 18 deaths, while Lake County has had eight.
All four local counties also had new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, following big numbers on Monday that accounted for the holiday weekend, when official sources did less public reporting.
Wexford County had nine new cases, while Missaukee and Osceola counties each had five and Lake County had one.
Wexford County is nearing its 1,000th confirmed COVID-19 case. The cumulative total number of confirmed cases in Wexford County was 984 as of Tuesday. Osceola County has had 759, while Missaukee County has had 480 and Lake County has had 289.
The new cases on Tuesday pushed the four counties over 2,500 cases for the first time, sitting at 2,512 by the end of the day.
Still, the number of new cases appears to be leveling off, according to a press conference hosted by Munson Healthcare on Tuesday morning.
"For the last three days or so we've seen a leveling off—so we're not seeing further decline, but we're not seeing an increase, either," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief of medicine for Munson Healthcare. "We continue to follow it, and are encouraged by the fact that we're not seeing it go back up again."
In Cadillac, eight people are hospitalized and positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. That number has also been dropping but remains higher than it was in April 2020.
Statewide COVID-19 cases were at 504,410 on Tuesday.
