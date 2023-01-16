CHASE — One person died following a crash Saturday afternoon in Lake County.
According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office press release, on Saturday at approximately 4:04 p.m., deputies responded to a two car personal injury crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Depot Street in Chase Township.
Two patients were airlifted to Grand Rapids from the scene. One of those patients passed away at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained from the crash, according to the press release.
At this time, sheriff's office officials believe there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information related to the crash, please contact Sgt. Ron Bullis at (231) 745-2712.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Lake County 911 Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, Life EMS, Aeromed, Reed City Fire/Rescue, Osceola EMS, Yates Township Fire Department, Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Road Commission.
