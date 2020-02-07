MARION — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on M-115 near 80th Avenue in Osceola County around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crews were called to shut down the roadway while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams confirmed one person was killed and an accident investigator was called to the scene. He said there didn’t appear to be any other injuries.
Williams estimated the road could be shut down for several hours. The identity of the crash victim had not been released at press time pending notification of family.
The Cadillac News will post additional updates on the incident as they become available on cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.