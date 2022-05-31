CADILLAC — Michigan State Police troopers on Tuesday investigated a fatal crash northwest of the Wexford County Airport.
According to an MSP press release, the crash occurred at the intersection of East 32 Road and South 37 Road in Haring Township around 1:48 p.m.
The initial investigation indicates a Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on East 32 Road. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the South 37 Road junction and was struck by a southbound Buick Regal.
The driver and backseat passenger of the Hyundai were taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
Area resident Toby Danford said this isn’t the first crash he’s seen at the intersection — far from it.
About a month ago, Danford was one of the first people at the scene of a crash at the same location and helped a man out of his overturned vehicle.
Danford said he hears similar stories from his neighbors about the intersection, stories of near-misses, squealing brakes and collisions resulting from someone blowing through one of the stop signs.
He’s not sure why the intersection seems to be a magnet for incidents but theorized it might have something to do with the high speed that motorists travel on 37 Road, coupled with poor visibility of the stop signs and the intersection due to overhanging branches and an incline in the roadway leading to the spot.
Danford said he would like to see flashing lights and/or rumble strips added to the roadway at the intersection to hopefully prevent crashes in the future.
