MANISTEE — On Tuesday at around 11:42 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and other Manistee County law enforcement officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 near Stronach Road in Filer Township.
According to an MSP press release, a 30-year-old man driving a utility van was headed north on U.S. 31 when it crossed the centerline, striking a southbound semi-tractor-trailer truck. The van then struck a passenger car behind the semi. As a result of the crash and damage to the driver side of the semi, it crossed over into the northbound lane and struck an SUV traveling behind the utility van.
The 30-year-old man driving the utility van appears to be the only person injured as a result of the crash. He was transported to Munson Manistee Hospital then to Munson Traverse City, where his injuries are undetermined at this point, but do not appear to life threatening. The investigation is still ongoing; however, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
Due to the significant debris field with the multiple vehicles, U.S. 31 was closed for over five hours.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Manistee Sheriff’s Office, Manistee Police Department, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Filer Township Rescue, and North Flight EMS.
