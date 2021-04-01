CADILLAC — Fire caused minor damage to a home in Cadillac early Wednesday morning and sent one person to the hospital.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Fire Department, at 4:03 a.m., units were dispatched to what was reported as fire in a structure at 312 Leeson Ave. in the city of Cadillac.
Cadillac Fire Department units arrived on scene within five minutes to find smoke in a residential dwelling and that the occupants had already exited the residence.
Fire crews made entry and quickly contained then extinguished the fire. Fire crews remained on scene performing salvage and overhaul operations until 5:17 a.m. Fire and smoke damage were minimal.
One occupant was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for smoke inhalation where they were treated and released.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Mobile Medical Response.
