CADILLAC — A crash at the intersection of M-115 and Sunnyside Drive in Cadillac led to multiple injuries and one hospitalization.
At approximately 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a reported two-vehicle accident with injuries.
The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Cadillac man was pulling out of the driveway of Dollar General when it pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle being driven by a 64-year-old man from Belmont, Michigan. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries at the scene by EMS and released. A juvenile passenger from Cadillac was transported by Mobile Medical Response ambulance to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for minor injuries.
The Cadillac man was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
The Cadillac Police Department was assisted with scene control by troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, as well as members of the Cadillac Fire Department.
