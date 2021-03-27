CADILLAC — A two-vehicle collision earlier this week sent one person to the hospital.
According to a press release issued Thursday by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at the intersection of M-115 and 13th Street in Selma Township.
A small SUV traveling on 13th Street made a left turn onto M-115 at the intersection. A pickup truck hauling a trailer with a boat traveling northwest on M-115 collided with the SUV as the vehicle entered the intersection.
The driver of the SUV was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. There were no additional passengers in either vehicle.
Mobile Medical Response, Selma Township Fire Department and Cherry Grove Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted, as well.
