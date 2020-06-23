One new case of COVID reported in Wexford County on Monday; total now 16

CADILLAC — One new case of COVID-19 was reported by state and local public health officials in Wexford County on Monday, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases to 16.
Osceola County also saw a rise in cases over the weekend.
As of Saturday, June 20, Osceola County had gone up two confirmed cases since Thursday, June 18. Bringing the confirmed cases from 19 to 21 in the county.
Sunday, however, brought no new cases for Osceola or other nearby counties.
The total number of deaths in this area attributed to COVID-19 has remained the same for some time: three in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County, and none in Lake and Osceola counties.
District Health Department No. 10 reported that as of Monday, there were six probable COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, six in Missaukee County, six in Osceola County and one in Lake County.
Also according to the health department, the ages of those with confirmed coronavirus infection run the gamut but deaths reported from the virus are exclusively among those of advanced age. According to the data, there have been 12 deaths among those age 70 and over, and four among those 60-69. There have been no deaths in the District Health Department No. 10 region of people under 60 years old.
Fifteen people have been reported as fully recovered from COVID-19 in Missaukee County, nine in Wexford County and five in Lake County. There is no recovery data listed for Osceola County on the Central Michigan District Health Department website.
The state reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, in addition to seven deaths, bringing the total number of infected to 61,409 and the total number of deaths to 5,853.
