One newly reported COVID death in Osceola County

CADILLAC — Heading into the holiday weekend, most local counties had positivity rates that were above the World Health Organization's 5% threshold, used to indicate whether COVID-19 is community-spread. Only Lake County was below 5%.
Here's where the COVID-19 numbers stood on Friday:
Wexford County
State data had Wexford County holding at 2,537. The state had deaths at 43, though the most recent District Health Department No. 10 data was 41 and it is typical for the numbers to disagree by two. The seven-day average positivity rate was 6.7% with the most recent data from May 26.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 24.1% for teens 16 to 19; 23.9% for people in their 20s; 33.7% for people in their 30s; 41.3% for people in their 40s; 54% for people 50 to 64; 73.6% for people 65 to 74 and 74.8% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 45.2%; the initiation rate was 50.5%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 11.8%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 27.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had a pandemic total of 1,253, according to state data, which was up one compared to DHD No. 10’s Thursday data. Deaths held at 18. The seven-day average positivity rate was 8.9%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 14.1% for teens 16 to 19; 18.1% for people in their 20s; 27.5% for people in their 30s, unchanged; 34% for people in their 40s; 51.4% for people 50 to 64, unchanged; 74.8% for people 65 to 74 and 74% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 42.4%. The initiation rate was 46.7%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 6.4%.
Lake County
Lake County cases appeared to rise by one and reach 582 while deaths held at 14. The positivity rate fell to 3.9%, which is below the World Health Organization’s 5% threshold, which is used to indicate whether a virus is community-spread. The state of Michigan uses 3%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 9.7% for teens 16 to 19, unchanged; 25.9% for people in their 20s, unchanged; 61.8% for people in their 30s; 64.6% for people in their 40s; 53.2% for people 50 to 64; 56.8% for people 65 to 74 and 57.3% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 50.5%. The initiation rate was 54.9%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 7.1%.
Osceola County
Cases cases rose by two for a pandemic total of 1,681, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths rose by one and reached 30. The positivity rate was 9.2%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 13.5% for teens 16 to 19; 14.2% for people in their 20s; 20% for people in their 30s; 26.2% for people in their 40s; 43.7% for people 50 to 64; 62.7% for people 65 to 74 and 64.7% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 35.3%. The initiation rate was 39.3%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 5.1%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 887,274 and deaths reached 19,114. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 53.3% based on May 27 MICR data and the completion rate was 46.2%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 58.6%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 5.3% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 26.
New data isn’t expected until Tuesday due the Memorial Day holiday.
