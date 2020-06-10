MARION — One person was killed following an altercation Tuesday around 5 p.m. near Marion.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said the incident occurred on 90th Avenue near 19 Mile Road in Highland Township.
Williams told the Cadillac News that the altercation involved two women, and one has been arrested and likely will be charged in connection with the shooting.
The victim had been involved in an argument with the other woman earlier in the day but left the area at some point. Later on, she returned to the address and was shot and killed. Williams said he did not know what the argument was about.
It also was unknown at press time what the victim's relationship to the suspect was but Williams said they definitely knew each other.
"This was not a random thing," said Williams, who added that the incident was isolated and presented no danger to the general public.
In addition to the two women, Williams said there were two other people at the scene when the shooting occurred.
Williams said he will be meeting with the Osceola County prosecutor today to consider what charges to bring against the suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.