CADILLAC — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning at the intersection of M-115 and 13th Street after a driver ran a red light.
Deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the crash at 11:29 a.m. to the Selma Township intersection. The investigation indicated one vehicle was traveling eastbound on 13th Street and ran the red light at the M-115 intersection striking a GMC station wagon that was traveling southeast bound on M-115, according to a release by police.
The vehicle that ran the red light then made an impact with a truck that was sitting at the intersection of M-115 and 13th Street, police said. As a result of the crash, police said one person was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital with minor head injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Police also said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The roadways and the intersection were not closed during the clean up of the crash.
