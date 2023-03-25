One person injured in early morning crash Thursday

CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Cadillac man was injured Thursday after he was involved in a crash with a semi-trailer hauling logs in Henderson Township.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said at roughly 6:21 a.m. Thursday, March 23, troopers were dispatched to M-55 near South 25 Road in Henderson Township for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Carroll said an eastbound 2005 Volvo XC90 driven by the 18-year-old was attempting to turn onto South 25 Road from M-55 when the driver entered into the opposing lane of travel. The result was a crash with the logging truck driven by a 68-year-old Lake City man.
The Cadillac man was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the Lake City man was not injured. The driver of the logging truck told police the vehicle driven by the Cadillac man came into his lane and he was unable to avoid it, according to information provided by Carroll. The Cadillac man does not recall what happened, according to police.
Carroll said the Cadillac man was issued a hazardous citation for turning in front of the Lake City man’s vehicle. He also said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.