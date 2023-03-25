CADILLAC — A Cadillac man was injured in a house fire early Saturday morning.
The Cadillac Fire Department reports that the man was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. He was able to get out of the home before fire departments arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the Wright Street home and also found the Cadillac man outside of the home with burn injuries. He was taken to Munson Hospital, Traverse City by Mobile Medical Response. The severity of his injuries are currently unknown.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, minimizing smoke and fire damage to the home.
The Cadillac Fire Department reports that there was at least one working smoke detector that did activate. The fire department reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors monthly and to replace any smoke detectors that more than 10 years old.
No other information is currently available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.