CADILLAC — A person was killed Monday night after the pickup truck they were driving collided with the side of a semitrailer.
At 9:30 p.m. Monday, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a traffic crash at the intersection of M-37 and 16 Road involving the pickup and semitrailer, according to a release by police. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched, and deputies arrived at the scene of the crash shortly after the call came in, police said.
Through the investigation, police said the pickup was driving westbound on 16 Road and disregarded the stop sign at M-37. The semitrailer was traveling northbound on M-37 when the pickup hit the side of the semitrailer, according to police.
The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the semitrailer was not injured. The names of both drivers are not being released at this time, and police said the crash remains under investigation.
M-37 was shut down Monday for 4.5 hours during the investigation and while crews cleaned up. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Mesick Rescue, and the Springville/Antioch Township Fire Department.
