CADILLAC — One person was taken to the hospital Monday and two pets were saved during a fire at a Bond Street residence in Cadillac.
The Cadillac City Fire Department was dispatched at 9:02 a.m. to the fire located at Bond Street home in Cadillac, according to a press release from Lt. Mike Fisk. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:06 a.m. to find the only occupant of the residence had exited the home. The fire quickly was contained and extinguished.
Fisk said fire crews were able to rescue a family dog and a pet turtle from the residence. After the fire was out, fire crews remained on the scene performing salvage and overhaul operations until shortly before noon Monday. The fire caused significant damage in one room but was limited throughout the remainder of the home, according to the release.
The resident of the home also was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for injuries related to the incident, according to the release. The fire department was assisted by the Haring Township Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response, formerly North Flight EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.