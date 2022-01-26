CADILLAC — A fight at Cadillac High School Wednesday morning resulted in one student being taken to the hospital and another potentially facing charges in the probate court system.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the fight between two students happened right before first hour Wednesday in a high school bathroom. Brown said high school staff responded immediately to the fight and one students was injured during the incident. She also said that the injured student was sent to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for assessment.
She, however, did not give more detail about the condition of the injured student or if he remained in the hospital. Not only that, but she did say the incident is under investigation by the Cadillac Police Department. Calls were made to Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka but were not immediately returned.
“Our thoughts are with our students and we hope for a speedy recovery,” Brown said. “This incident is still under investigation by police. It deals with minors who have privacy rights and we are not able to discuss particulars of this incident at this time.”
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he was aware of the incident. He also said he had received the preliminary investigation from police Wednesday and based on that he was planning on filing a petition for charges in the probate court. Charges had not been filed as of Wednesday night and Wiggins did not say when they would be filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.