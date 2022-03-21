CADILLAC — One person died and another suspect is missing after a short chase in Cadillac early Saturday morning.
Cadillac Police say they stopped a vehicle traveling south on Mitchell Street, which was driving with its lights off at about 2 a.m. Police say contact was made with two male suspects, and the driver said he had been drinking.
When the driver was asked to step out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test, he put the vehicle in gear and drove off at a high rate speed, police said. A short chase ended on Laurel Street when the suspects’ vehicle left the road and crashed into a retaining wall, a parked vehicle and a tree. The driver fled on foot, but was caught and given medical treatment at the scene. The passenger also fled and is still at large, police said.
The driver, a 38-year-old Scottville man, was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Police say it appears the suspect may have ingested a lethal dose of illegal narcotics during his arrest and later died at the hospital.
Evidence collected included illegal drugs, a handgun and a large amount of cash, police said.
The Michigan State Police have been called in to conduct the death investigation. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy.
The case is still under investigation and no further details have been released at this time.
