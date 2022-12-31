CADILLAC — The discovery of a body earlier this month by a waste disposal worker has been voted the biggest story of the year, according to an online poll conducted this week by the Cadillac News.
Based on visits to the website, the Cadillac News compiled an initial list of the top stories of the year and asked readers to vote on them.
Many of the stories were breaking news events, while others were human interest pieces, business development news and sporting achievements.
Coming in at a close second and third place in the poll were the fire in Luther that destroyed multiple businesses; and McBain boys basketball coach Bruce Koopman surpassing a coaching milestone.
Other stories that received a large number of votes in the online poll were the Lake-Osceola State Bank robbery in Luther; Cadillac Freedom Festival and fireworks canceled; and Cadillac photographer shows indigenous roots through beadwork.
Some of the highest-read stories of the year on the Cadillac News website also included the following:
• New artist renderings show what upgrades to CHS will look like
• Police: Deaths in Selma Township home believed to be murder-suicide
• Record year for Lake City Polar Plunge
• ‘Leonardo’s Italian Cuisine’ and cigar lounge in works for Speed’s Uptown Lofts
• With open adoption, 17-year-old Anna Elmore says it’s like having two families
See Top stories on A-2
Cadillac area furry friends getting their own store; Cadillac Brewing Company setting up shop in building recently vacated by Long Road Distillers; Hermann’s sold, to become Mexican restaurant MI Mezcal; Amish man, former meth addict returns to Christianity, now runs rehab center; It’s about balance for Cadillac native, U-M athletics administrator; 5 injured in head-on crash north of Cadillac; McBain’s Benthem earns Mid-Michigan full ride; One dead Tuesday after vehicle doesn’t yield at stop sign in Haring Township; Betten Baker purchases Don’s Auto Clinic, Highpoint Auto and Truck Center in Cadillac; and Osceola County man attacked, stabbed allegedly for not bringing woman food.
Suspicious death investigation continues after body found
CADILLAC — At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to a press release by police.
The release also said the cause of death was unknown pending the results of an autopsy. Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said the deceased female’s body had been transported to Big Rapids for the autopsy and so identification could be achieved.
The individual later was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, of Missaukee County.
Doehring said Clark’s death that has been deemed suspicious after the body was recovered. Doehring said police believe this is an isolated incident and there isn’t concern regarding public safety at this time.
As of Friday, the sheriff’s office reported there was no new information to share on the investigation.
Community members devastated after loss of Luther Grocery, Luther Hardware
First responders were called to the scene around 9 p.m. July 12. Although the fire was contained with little damage to the neighboring post office and Masonic Lodge, Luther Grocery and Luther Hardware were reduced to rubble.
Grocery store owner Scott Lucas said the grocery store was a total loss in the fire, along with about $70,000 to $100,000 worth of merchandise. He said the hardware store also was destroyed, although that had been closed down for some time, and there wasn’t much in it.
Luther Fire Chief Donald Nixon said he expected the Fire Marshall’s investigation would come back inconclusive. Due to the severity of the fire’s damage, he said it would be difficult to locate a cause.
Nixon said if it weren’t for the Cadillac Fire Department’s aerial ladder, used to spray the wall that connected the post office to Luther Hardware, it’s likely that the fire would have spread. Cherry Grove Township, Tustin, LeRoy, Evart, Reed City, Lincoln Township, Hersey, Pleasant Plains Township and Webber Township fire departments also assisted in fighting the blaze.
Large numbers of onlookers gathered in the area to watch the fire as crews also worked to keep the Post Office from also becoming part of the destruction.
According to a Dec. 8 post on the Luther Grocery Facebook page, cleanup at the site is finished.
“Great job by Quad A Excavating LLC,” the post reads. “We still don’t know about a rebuild yet but are extremely happy to have our cleanup done.”
Koopman surpasses coaching milestone
MCBAIN — This past season, Bruce Koopman surpassed 500 wins as the McBain boys varsity coach. When the season ended, Bruce’s overall record with the Rambler boys stood at 504-152. And perhaps what is even more telling than the overall victory total is winning 77% of his games. That means eight out of 10 times a Bruce Koopman team has gone onto the court to compete the past 28 seasons, it has come out on top.
And that only tells part of the story. Koopman’s boys’ teams have also earned 20 Highland Conference championships, 18 district titles, seven regional titles, and secured four appearances in the Final Four.
And twice under Koopman, McBain has played for the Class C state championship.
Koopman started the coed youth basketball program with then-superintendent Howard Knapp in the fall of 1989 and has kept it going all these years. During the winter months, an average of 160 kids from third through sixth grade participate in the youth program on Saturdays. Over the course of 33 years, a whole lot of kids have participated and forged memories of their own.
“The parking lot is packed every Saturday in January and February and it’s still a thrill for me to see that,” he said. “We really appreciate all the volunteers and helpers.”
He received a plaque for earning more than 700 wins as a varsity coach a few years ago and he will receive another plaque now that he has surpassed the 500-win milestone solely as a boys’ varsity coach.
Those awards and honors are nice, of course, but what’s nicer for Koopman is the satisfaction that comes from knowing that he has earned the trust and respect of the community he was raised in and knowing his investment of time into the lives of hundreds and hundreds of young people from the community continues to yield dividends in ways that can’t be charted by wins and losses and trophies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.