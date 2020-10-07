If you’re friends with Jean Krebs on Facebook, you can expect to see a lot of reminders this month about the importance of doing self-exams for breast cancer.
It was a radio announcement about breast cancer awareness last October that reminded Krebs to do a self-exam. She found a lump and was diagnosed with breast cancer by Nov. 7 of 2019.
“Finding it early is important,‘ said Krebs, 36, who is co-owner with her husband of Dead Bear Brewing Co. in Grayling.
Shortly after her diagnosis, Krebs joined several Facebook groups for breast cancer patients.
There’s a lot of them, with various niches, such as groups that are specific to certain kinds of breast cancer diagnoses or groups for friends and family of breast cancer patients.
Krebs, like other members of the various groups, said the online groups have been important sources of support and information during her breast cancer journey (she has a mammogram coming up later this month and hopes the results will say she’s free of disease).
“When you first get that kind of news, it’s horrible and anxiety-filled,‘ Krebs told the Cadillac News. “I was just looking for other women who have been through it.‘
Sue Ann Hampel is the administrator of several breast cancer groups on Facebook and recently began launching state-specific groups, such as “Michigan Breast Cancer Support — I Got This!‘ The Michigan group has 40-something members; nationwide-groups administered by Hampel on Facebook have thousands of members. Hampel put the Cadillac News in touch with Krebs as well other group users.
Sabrina Janus is now a fellow administrator of one of Hampel’s groups for friends and family.
Janus’s mother, Maribel Bermudez of Clinton Township, was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago.
“I was trying to alleviate her added stress of trying to research stuff,‘ Janus said. “Or if she felt uncomfortable to ask questions. I went in as like, you know, her eyes and ears as much as I could.‘
Janus said the support groups helped her mother pin down a symptom she was having, which turned out to be a side effect of one of her medications.
“It was another member in the group that mentioned she was having these migraines. Once they excluded this medication from her chemo regimen, never again did she have these headaches,‘ Janus recalled. “So, we informed my mother’s doctors. And sure enough, as soon as she was taken off that — no more issues.‘
Janus stressed the importance of listening to doctors, however.
“We’re very doctor-based ... listen to your doctor,‘ Janus said. “But it’s nice to hear from other women.‘
Maribel Bermudez, Janus’s mother, said that the groups helped her research treatment.
“There wasn’t time to really do your research because once you get diagnosed ... like, ‘You have to do this. You have to do that,’‘ Bermudez said of how quickly decisions need to be made.
The group discussions show a variety of approaches to cancer treatment. Janus said that she was struck by how some patients with the same diagnosis will be prescribed different treatments.
Krebs, too, noticed some differences — particularly how quick cancer treatment can be in other countries. A group member in Scotland was diagnosed and treated much faster than she was, Krebs recalled.
There’s an emotional aspect to the groups, as well.
People become friendly.
Krebs has been going through treatment at the same time as another woman with a similar last name.
“It was kind of nice to have a familiar face,‘ Krebs said.
“It’s meaningful on so many levels,‘ Janus said. “I can’t even really like put it into words.‘
