REED CITY — COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available at the Reed City Church of the Nazarene.
Those 18-years-old and up can, either make an appointment or visit the church as a walk-in on Thursday, May 13 for their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations. Walk-ins will be served based on vaccine availability and those with existing appointments will be prioritized.
Appointments can be made at survey.alchemer.com/s3/6224197/COVID-19-Vaccination-Sign-Up. If anyone needs help scheduling an appointment, they can call 2-1-1 for assistance.
