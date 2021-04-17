MOUNT PLEASANT — Central Michigan District Health Department encourages all individuals, ages 16 and above, who live, work or attend school in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties to schedule a first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointment through its website at www.cmdhd.org.
As of April 14, CMDHD has appointments available on:
Monday, April 19 at Hayes Township Hall in Harrison for ages 16 and above
Monday, April 19 at Gladwin Knights of Columbus Hall for ages 18 and above
Monday, April 19 at Reed City Church of the Nazarene in Reed City for ages 18 and above
Monday, April 19 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Roscommon for ages 18 and above
Tuesday, April 20 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Roscommon for ages 18 and above
Tuesday, April 20 at Divine Shepherd Church in Standish for ages 18 and above
Wednesday, April 21 at Hayes Township Hall in Harrison for ages 16 and above
If one needs help in scheduling an appointment, please call 2-1-1 or ask a friend, family member or neighbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.