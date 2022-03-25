CADILLAC — This week, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce introduced the region’s newest homeless shelter to the community.
A ribbon cutting and open house event was held Monday at the New Hope Center — a three-wing facility located on Lincoln Street that soon will be replacing all the separate men’s, women’s and family shelters that for many years were operated under the name of New Hope Shelter.
Center Executive Director Chris Crawley said about 90 people attended the open house, during which they gave a tour of the new facility. Crawley said he heard a number of comments from those who attended the event that the center was much larger and nicer than they expected it would be.
Crawley said construction of the $1.4 million facility was made possible thanks to massive community support, including 12,000 volunteer hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars in monetary and material donations.
While the facility itself is completely built, Crawley said they intend to add a few finishing touches this year, including landscaping, installation of a donated playground set, and construction of a 20-by-40 foot pole barn for storage purposes.
Pending arrival of security cameras, which are scheduled to arrive by the end of the month, Crawley said they will begin housing clients at the new facility.
