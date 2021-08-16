CADILLAC — Hem with a herd at the Northern District Fair open sew. The event will start Aug. 17 and run through Aug. 20, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Civic Center.
Tables will be set up for sewers to bring their machines and projects. An ironing board and irons will be provided, but Civic Center manager Candy Prince said people are welcome to bring their own.
Open sew is brand new to the roster of fair activities. While trying to track down sponsors for the annual Northern District Fair quilt show, Prince began to realize that many of the quilt shops she spoke with offered open sews for their customers.
“So we have lots of room in the Civic,” she said. “So I figured I’d set up a bunch of tables by the quilt show area and invite some ladies in to bring their machines and talk quilts all day long.”
Hosting an open sew can bring a diversity in attendance to the fair, Prince said, and it can appeal to all ages.
“I know in Wexford County, there is a 4-H sewing club, and I believe they’re planning to come one day during our open sew and do a project of some sort,” she said. “The tables are pretty much open for whomever wishes to come and have some fun in a fun-filled atmosphere of the fair.”
If someone in attendance does not have a sewing machine, some extras have been donated by Michigan State University Extension for the week of the event.
For more information on the open sew and other Northern District Fair events, visit www.northerndistrictfair.org.
