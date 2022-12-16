For years, school districts have been working with the state, outside agencies and each other to try to improve early childhood learning.
While gains have been made, there is still work to be done. But recently, a trend has left many local educators baffled. In a time when families with young children are struggling to find affordable daycare, schools are offering all-day preschool opportunities that, in most cases, won’t cost them anything.
The thing that is baffling the districts — many still have openings. The problem is if these slots are not filled, they will be lost for the next school year, which will make the already limited options for childcare and preschool more so.
Cadillac Area Public Schools has its Viking Learning Center in the old Kenwood Elementary School, and superintendent Jennifer Brown this is the first time in her recollection that there have been multiple openings in their preschool classrooms. Currently, there are seven open preschool slots.
“Normally, we fill those. This is the first time we have been in December with this many open spots. Occasionally, you may have one but we usually have overflow into our tuition-based program,” she said. “I don’t know why we have the openings. It’s possibly related to COVID but I don’t know.”
As things are, Brown said they need to have one more preschool student to become fully funded. Brown also said it’s her belief the district has until the end of January to fill the empty spots or they could potentially lose them for the next school year.
Marion Public Schools Superintendent Danyel Prielipp said currently her district only has one spot open in its Head Start program. Like Brown, Prielipp said she is at a loss as to why they have any openings, considering for years families have been looking for child care. For most of the current school year, Prielipp said they had three openings but they fill a few spots within the last couple of weeks.
For Prielipp, it is a similar story in terms of pinpointing a reason for these openings.
“Obviously, Head Start is housed in my building but it is not run by the schools. They advertise non-stop, call families in the community,” she said. “We also have had kids on a waiting list, who don’t qualify, because their families make too much money. Now those are the families who are getting in because we have the open spots.”
While there is money that has been flooding the educational landscape in recent years, Prielipp said it does not solve all the problems facing education and early childhood education when it comes to staffing. She said they can throw all the money around they want, but without people to teach it doesn’t help.
She said the process of getting employees certified in a reasonable amount of time still is the No. 1 issue facing education at this point.
“We called around to the daycares in the area, and we pay the most, but we still are struggling,” she said.
Like Marion, Manton Consolidated Schools have a preschool program housed within its walls but superintendent Len Morrow said it is not a district-run program. He said his district is partnered with Northwest Community Action Agency for its preschool.
Although the district doesn’t run the program, Morrow said it helps the district get its future students acclimated to Manton’s school environment before they walk through the doors as kindergartners.
While he didn’t have the exact answers as to why there are open slots, he did have insights as to what they could be.
Morrow said some of it could be the moving around of families. He also said COVID has played a role and continues to play role in that but he is not sure how long that will continue. There also are families who believe it is not in their best interest to have their child out of the house at the age of 3 or 4. Morrow said they could be wondering if they will ultimately homeschool their child, or they just may not be ready for them to be gone for the day.
Another factor could be simply not knowing about the available opportunities, according to Morrow.
“Another factor is if you are a new parent and not plugged into networks it can be hard to know about these things,” he said. “We can always do a better job of making sure people are aware of it. Everyone is knowledgeable about when kindergarten starts. If we had a universal program open to everyone, it will become like that for preschool.”
NMCAA Early Childhood Program Director Shannon Phelps said staffing is probably the biggest problem in this field, whether it is daycare or preschool providers. In her opinion that is part of the problem because a lack of educators means slots fill up faster, so when there are openings people just assume there aren’t.
She also said most of the preschool programs do have qualifiers because the funding sources are either state or federal. That process, at times, can be daunting with lots of paperwork. Phelps said sometimes families think they aren’t going to qualify anyway so why waste their time?
Phelps said if there is interest in having their child attend preschool, they should apply because admission is not always based on income.
“We know there are children out there. We are absolutely looking at the barriers. Is it they are unaware or think they are not eligible?” she said. “The exciting thing is groups are gathering around to problem-solve together. There is lots of collaboration regarding the early childhood solution.”
One such group involved in collaboration in early childhood development is the Wexford-Missaukee Great Start Collaborative.
Niki Schultz, the director of the Great Start Collaborative, said preschools aren’t the only early childhood programs that are struggling. She said the home visits for families with children 0 to 3 also are down within the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District.
She said there are a lot of programs available for families, and she finds it hard to believe they don’t know they are there because these programs all recruit families year-round. For that reason, she said it is frustrating that families are not getting various services before their child being eligible for kindergarten.
She also said eligibility does play a role because it can be confusing for a family to know what they do and don’t qualify for. In the current climate, however, Schultz said the income level has been raised so more families are eligible. She also said almost every program is accessible to most families right now, so the time to get their children in is now.
Regardless of whether a child is going to go to preschool or not, Schultz said parents must be reading to them and talking with their children every day.
“We are seeing the behaviors in our kids becoming increasingly difficult for whatever reason, but a lot is connected to language barriers. If they don’t know how to use words, they will communicate through behavior. Talking to your children is important to give them words to express themselves,” Schultz said.
If families are looking for information regarding early childhood opportunities for children ages 0-5 go to wmmgreatstart.org or www.nmcaa.net/child_devel.asp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.