CADILLAC — It has been nearly eight years since Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court has had a murder trial, but that streak ended this week.
On Tuesday, a jury was seated and opening statements were heard in the trial of Demont Glenn Storm, 20, of Traverse City. Storm allegedly shot and killed Jayce Alexander Thompson, 19, of Mancelona on Oct. 2, 2021. Opening statements are not to be considered as evidence but how the prosecution and defense understand the case.
During his opening statements, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Jayce Thompson was killed during the early morning of Oct. 2, 2021, during a party. Before that night, Thompson and Storm had an altercation.
Storm was not familiar with the people or where the gathering was held, but attended the bonfire party to meet a woman he had been talking to online. During this roughly month-long online interaction, Wiggins said Storm sent the woman pictures and videos using guns including the possible murder weapon.
Eventually, Storm started talking to one of Thompson’s friends who hosted the previous party where the 20-year-old man and the victim first fought. Wiggins said they struggled to figure out how they knew each other, but the two eventually put the pieces together. That is when Thompson’s friend went to find him.
A verbal confrontation between Storm and Thompson occurred and eventually the 20-year-old Traverse City man when to another area of the bonfire party. After the confrontation, Wiggins said Storm was staring at Thompson from the other side of the fire with his head cocked and eventually have a stare-down.
That is when Wiggins said Storm came to the other side of the fire. Another verbal confrontation occurs but this time, Wiggins said that is when Storm raises his shirt to show a handgun under his shirt. Wiggins said a shoving match ensued and after the two had fallen to the ground, Storm got up draws his gun and shoots at Thompson.
Wiggins said he proceeded to shoot six times with the last shot fired into the air. A single bullet hit Thompson and it proved to be fatal. After the smoke and dust settled, partygoers start to come out from behind cover to find Thompson was shot. Wiggins said Storm was nowhere to be found.
Eventually, a cell phone belonging to Storm, earbuds, and a purple gun are found as well as a cigarette box and flashlight, according to Wiggins. Six casings are found and determined to match the gun. As was the bullet removed from Thompson’s body, Wiggins said.
As he closed out his opening remarks, Wiggins said he has many things to prove, but he wanted the members of the jury to think about intent and premeditation as the trial unfolds.
During Wexford and Missaukee County Chief Public Defender Robert Champion’s opening statements, he said the jury must put everything into context. He said Storm was at the party to meet a girl. After talking with Thompson’s friend who hosted the party where he got into a fight, he thought he was the person who beat him with a gun.
Champion said it was Thompson and the entire party against his client. He was pushed to the ground multiple times, he was backing up to leave as a crowd was chanting for Thompson to beat Storm up.
Champion told the jury Storm was in the middle of nowhere, with nowhere to go and no way to get there because he got a ride to the party. He was being chased and beaten.
Champion also said the gun Storm used didn’t have a safety mechanism, which means Thompson being shot could have been unintentional. Only one bullet struck a person and there were many people behind Thompson when the gun went off, according to Champion.
Champion ended his opening statements by saying Storm was afraid for his life and he pulled out the gun not to kill someone but in self-defense.
After Champion’s statements concluded, 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore said the court would adjourn until Wednesday morning.
This trial also is the first murder trial presided over by Elmore, who served as Wexford County’s prosecutor before being elected as a judge in 2020. The last murder trial in Wexford County occurred in 2015 regarding Erik Robert Beauchamp’s trial.
In December 2021, Storm was arraigned in circuit court on charges of open murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2, 2021, in Hanover Township. Those are the same charges he is on trial for.
If convicted, Storm faces up to life in prison on the open murder charge, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms offense and up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting at a bonfire in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were near the area and arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received by central dispatch, police said.
Police found Thompson shot at the scene, and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The suspected shooter was identified by witnesses as Storm and police said he reportedly fled the area in a red van or sport utility-style vehicle.
More than 50 people attended the bonfire party and the investigation revealed Storm and Thompson were familiar with each other before the shooting.
Storm was apprehended in Grand Traverse County without incident when a motorist who saw the information about the shooting and description of the shooter saw a person walking along M-37 who matched the description. After the motorist called the police, Storm was arrested by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
In October 2021, Storm had his request for the forensic exam approved in 84th District Court. The court ordered the competency evaluation on Oct. 6, 2021. Storm was found competent in late December 2021.
Competency to stand trial means deciding whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
In February, Storm had his bond set at $250,000 during a bond hearing. By law, a bond had to be set after 90 days if no previous bond amount was set. As a result, the bond hearing was held. In addition to the setting of the cash or surety bond, there were conditions Storm had to follow if he posted the bond.
This included wearing a GPS tether and placement on house arrest at the home of David Storm. He also could only leave the house for court or medical appointments and he must not possess weapons or firearms. Storm, however, has never posted bond since his arrest more than a year ago.
The final day of the trial is scheduled for Friday.
