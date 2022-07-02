LAKE CITY — People have begun filing into Lake City as the Greatest Fourth in the North kicked off Friday afternoon.
With a weekend full of events and activities all ready to go, Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Director Stephani Escalera said she is excited about the turnout so far.
“There’s a lot of traffic coming through, so we’re hoping we’ll be busy tonight,” she said. “Everybody’s getting set up, so it looks like it’s going to be a good turnout.”
Friday’s event included vendors in the city park, the library book sale and wagon rides through Blair Acres.
Manton resident Christine Dean said she’s excited to visit the library and see the vendors.
“The library always does a book sale, and we take advantage of it, so that’s really exciting,” Dean said. “And then all of the vendors.”
“We walk through all of the vendors every day just in case there might be something new and someone that couldn’t make it earlier on is there. That’s always a lot of fun.”
One of the activities making its return to the GFITN is the carnival over by the Lake City Area High School.
“I’m hoping everybody stops in there,” Escalera said.
On Saturday, July 2, the GFITN is having its kids’ day with different events going on, including the kids’ parade at 10 a.m.
At dusk on Saturday, fireworks will be launched over Lake Missaukee, which Lake City resident Ann Guidarini said she always enjoys.
“It’s just a nice time to be together with friends and family,” she said.
On Sunday, July 3, the American Legion will be holding a Euchre tournament at 1 p.m. and Sandy Wiltzer from Brushed Blessings will host a paint and sip event at 2 p.m.
In the evening, the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host its outdoor summer concert series at 6 p.m. Also, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., the beer tent will be open, while more music plays on the city park stage.
“They’re always fun for everybody,” Lake City resident Valerie Eckhout said. “People are smiling and happy.”
“It’s time that they have some fun after being cooped up for two years from the pandemic.”
On July 4, the Lake City Athletic Boosters is hosting its annual races starting at 7:30 a.m.
At 10 a.m., the GFITN Grand Parade will take place in downtown Lake City, which is always a big hit.
“It was nice seeing the parade (as a child) and then being able to share that with my two little ones now, it’s just been really nice,” Heather Sapp, a visitor from Virginia, said.
As the GFITN continues, lifelong Lake City resident Jeanene Brandt said she’s ready to enjoy it all.
“My favorite part is just being part of the community and enjoying all the activities,” Brandt said. “We go down (to the parade) and watch them, listen to music, and we’re here for the fireworks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.