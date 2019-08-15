CADILLAC — Spreading awareness, acceptance and inclusiveness is the goal of an event next weekend in Cadillac.
For the third year running, Cadillac Pride will be held at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
"Our mission is to bring awareness to the LGBT community about harassment, bullying and suicide prevention," said Jason Teare, board president. "We furnish a safe, clean, family-oriented place. Our future goal is to open a community center for the community to have a 'safe place.'"
LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.
Teare said they do fundraising events all year, such as bake sales, car washes, and celebrity server night at Culver's to support Cadillac Pride.
"We have DJ Bob Aldrich playing music, live performers from all over the state, food vendors, craft and information vendors, bounce houses and kids games," Teare said. "We are very family-oriented and pet-friendly."
Cadillac Pride also will feature Tears from Daniel and Healing Private Wounds: Tears from Daniel was started to raise awareness about suicide prevention following the death of Cadillac resident Daniel Yazbeck last year; Healing Private Wounds offers support and programs related to the trauma caused by sexual abuse.
Vendors at Cadillac Pride will include Shandy's Catering, Kinetic June Artisan Studios, Chico's Taco House, Cosmic Kitchen and more.
Drag queen storytime begins at 1:30 p.m. and a family-friendly drag show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.
Teare said the event is free to attend other than the cost of purchasing items from vendors.
