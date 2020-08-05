Voters approved operating millage renewals at several local schools on Tuesday.
LAKE CITY AREA SCHOOLS
By a tally of 1,333 to 830, voters approved the Lake City Area Schools operating millage renewal.
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
All results are tentative until certified by the board of canvassers.
MCBAIN RURAL AGRICULTURAL SCHOOLS
By a tally of 785 to 552, voters in Missaukee County approved the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools' operating millage renewal. Two votes each were cast against and in favor of the millage in Wexford County, which is also in the school district. Osceola County voters in Highland Township, which also in the school district, voted in favor of the renewal by a tally of 105 to 46. As of press time on Tuesday, results from Marion Township still had not been released.
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
BUCKLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
By a tally of 256 to 93, voters in Wexford County approved the Buckley Community Schools' operating millage renewal. Grand Traverse County voters also in the school district voted in favor of the renewal by a tally of 119 to 41.
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for four years.
REED CITY AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
By a tally of 1,193 to 621, voters in Osceola County approved the Reed City Area Public Schools operating millage renewal. Lake County voters also in the school district voted in favor of the renewal by a tally of 195 to 144. Mecosta County voters also in the school district voted in favor of the renewal by a tally of 47 to 24.
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
