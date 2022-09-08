Operators of animal rescue in Missaukee dealing with USDA inspection fallout

LAKE CITY — The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a "show cause" order to determine if Cicchelli's Second Chance Rescue and Exotics in Missaukee County should have its exhibitors license terminated.
The order comes following an inspection earlier this year, when USDA inspectors claimed that the owners, Ryan and April Cicchelli, were not truthful in disclosing all the animals they had in their possession.
"Permitting the Respondents to continue to hold an (Animal Welfare Act) license would be contrary to the Act’s purpose of ensuring humane treatment of animals because the Respondents have been found to have made false or fraudulent statements to the Department," reads the USDA order issued in August. "Respondents’ actions constitute an abuse of the licensure privileges of the AWA. The Administrator has determined that the renewal or continuation of the Respondents’ license would be contrary to the purposes of the Act, and that said license should be terminated."
The Cicchellis disagree with the USDA's position and intend to state their case in front of a federal judge in the next month or two in hopes of retaining their exhibitors license.
Officials from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service first inspected the animal sanctuary in January in reference to a planned expansion. Ryan said they were trying to obtain a "felid license," which would allow them to exhibit large cats such as cougars, lions and tigers. This inspection had nothing to do with their existing license to house and display exotic animals, which doesn't need to be renewed for some time.
During the inspection, USDA officials claimed “the applicant interfered ... by repeatedly providing false information to APHIS inspectors” regarding a cougar and a North American river otter.
"Specifically, when questioned as to whether all animals had been seen during the inspection, you indicated all animals had been seen and there were no additional animals," the USDA order states. "APHIS officials then informed you they were in possession of a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) showing you had acquired a young mountain lion, which you denied. When APHIS officials told you the CVI showed the animals had been shipped to Michigan, you subsequently admitted you were in possession of the animal...."
The Cicchellis said this was a simple misunderstanding on their part, as they were under the impression that only the Michigan Department of Natural Resources had to be made aware of the cougar. While Ryan admits they did initially contest the USDA inspectors’ request to ascertain their ownership of the cougar, once they were educated on the proper rules and procedures, they fully complied.
As for the otter, Ryan said they only had the animal for a matter of hours before it was off the premises, so they didn't realize the USDA needed to know about it as part of their inspection.
As a result of the inspection findings, the USDA denied the Cicchellis' application for a felid license. In response, the Cicchellis appealed the matter to Administrative Law Judge Jill Clifton, who upheld the denial. Ryan said Clifton told them that they should have informed the USDA of the cougar and otter, even if they thought at the time that it was unnecessary to do so.
Accepting the judgement and advice of Clifton, Ryan said they assumed the matter was concluded and resolved to be fully transparent and cooperative with USDA inspectors moving forward to avoid this type of trouble in the future.
So in August, when the USDA issued the "ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE WHY ANIMAL WELFARE ACT LICENSE 34-C-0440 SHOULD NOT BE TERMINATED," Ryan said they were surprised.
"We're feeling personally attacked," Ryan said. "If this was a criminal matter, it would be called 'double jeopardy.'"
Ryan said they'll be meeting with Clifton and the USDA's attorneys in October or November to discuss the situation and potentially reach a "settlement." He said he's unsure exactly what that settlement might entail.
Assuming they are permitted to keep their existing license, Ryan and April intend to expand the sanctuary; Ryan they have 25 acres, and only 7 has been developed so far. He said they also intend to reapply for the felid license next year when they're eligible.
"We want to share this with the community," April said.
